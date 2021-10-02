Argon Reaches Market Cap of $7.67 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Argon has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00068567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00108000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00152113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.92 or 0.99931924 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.39 or 0.07173555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002560 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 91,293,461 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.