Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Given “Outperform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.46.

Shares of TSE:AR opened at C$2.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$851.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$147.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

