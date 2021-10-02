Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Update

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGTF opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. Artemis Gold has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARGTF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Artemis Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Artemis Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

