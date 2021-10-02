Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 169.3% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
OTCMKTS ARZTY opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. Aryzta has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.74.
About Aryzta
