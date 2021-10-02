Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 169.3% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

OTCMKTS ARZTY opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. Aryzta has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.74.

About Aryzta

Aryzta AG engages in the production and distribution of baked goods. Its brands include La Brea Bakery, Otis Spunkmeyer and Cuisine De France. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

