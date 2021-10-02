ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

Get ASGN alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hanson reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASGN has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.60.

NYSE ASGN opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. ASGN has a 12 month low of $62.21 and a 12 month high of $118.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in ASGN by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in ASGN by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 476.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.