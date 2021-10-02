ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.440-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.060-$5.170 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASGN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hanson reissued a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

