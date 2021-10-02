ASOS (LON:ASC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2,967.00

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,967 ($38.76) and last traded at GBX 3,002 ($39.22), with a volume of 688777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,243 ($42.37).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, September 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,871.54 ($76.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,647.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,566.35.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

