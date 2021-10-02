Atheios Reaches Market Cap of $42,273.95 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Atheios has a market capitalization of $42,273.95 and $151.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,156.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.42 or 0.07167095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.00357090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $558.98 or 0.01160767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00113700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.86 or 0.00537539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.00 or 0.00458919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.34 or 0.00293495 BTC.

Atheios Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 48,016,950 coins and its circulating supply is 43,890,094 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

