Aurora (AOA) One Day Volume Hits $225,282.00

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a market cap of $14.96 million and $225,282.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,091.84 or 0.44352817 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.29 or 0.00355987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00056795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00117283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.54 or 0.00226139 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.