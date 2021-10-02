Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACB. Atb Cap Markets reissued an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. MKM Partners raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.71.

NYSE ACB opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth $118,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

