Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ACB. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.71.

NYSE:ACB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,481,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,467,257. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

