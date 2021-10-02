Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €80.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NDA. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Aurubis in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) target price on Aurubis in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €76.15 ($89.59).

Get Aurubis alerts:

ETR:NDA opened at €64.04 ($75.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 5.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €73.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €75.05. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 12-month high of €87.74 ($103.22). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.