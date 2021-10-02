Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the August 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.79. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

