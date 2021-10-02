AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AutoNation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AutoNation by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,924,000 after purchasing an additional 45,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in AutoNation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 580,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoNation news, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $335,522.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $23,463,575.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,162 shares of company stock worth $86,916,883 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

NYSE:AN opened at $119.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $129.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

