Autonio (NIOX) Trading 12.1% Higher This Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $11.32 million and $196,626.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00068002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00108260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00148555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,003.15 or 0.99939200 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,293.26 or 0.06856341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

