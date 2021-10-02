Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives $200.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVLR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.57. 345,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,492. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.84 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara has a 1-year low of $117.33 and a 1-year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total value of $4,756,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 586,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,010,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,835 shares of company stock valued at $12,998,484 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,690 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,647,000 after purchasing an additional 146,189 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,919,000 after purchasing an additional 217,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avalara by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Avalara by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,491,000 after purchasing an additional 214,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

