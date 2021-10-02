AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Shares Up 0.8%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,026.50 ($13.41) and last traded at GBX 1,020 ($13.33). 161,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 146,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,012 ($13.22).

The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 982.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 977.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59.

AVI Global Trust Company Profile (LON:AGT)

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

