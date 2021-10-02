Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

RNA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $874.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $36.02.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 846.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 812,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,662,000 after buying an additional 660,470 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,800,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after buying an additional 368,834 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $8,314,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $3,856,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avidity Biosciences (RNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.