Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 465.17 ($6.08).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AV shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 9th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,618.23 ($4,727.24). Also, insider Jim McConville purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £25,080 ($32,767.18). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 106,535 shares of company stock worth $45,119,727.

Shares of AV opened at GBX 393.80 ($5.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 404.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 405.17. The firm has a market cap of £15.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

