Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Short Interest Down 92.8% in September

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the August 31st total of 136,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZYO. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the first quarter worth $1,954,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 64.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 175,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 68,573 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 61,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the second quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZYO opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Aziyo Biologics has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 112.20%. Analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

