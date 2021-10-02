Azuki Achieves Market Cap of $734,552.69 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $734,552.69 and $33,122.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00068236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00107959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00150120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,306.41 or 1.00212673 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.31 or 0.06964812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.