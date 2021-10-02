BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $535.33

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 535.33 ($6.99) and traded as high as GBX 572.20 ($7.48). BAE Systems shares last traded at GBX 570.80 ($7.46), with a volume of 4,430,811 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 566.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 535.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

