Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,626 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,491,000. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 61,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 235,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 39,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $22.24 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29.

