Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after acquiring an additional 75,191 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RE opened at $252.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.02 and a twelve month high of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.48.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RE. lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.75.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

