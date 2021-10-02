Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 947 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,239 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,508 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 421.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 240,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.17. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $85.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $79.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

