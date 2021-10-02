Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,362 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

PNW opened at $72.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.89 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.67.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

