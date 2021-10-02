Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 32,669 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 54.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,858 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,669 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 49,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,813,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

LNG stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.70, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.