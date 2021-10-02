Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 54.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Balchem by 73.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 4.2% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of BCPC opened at $149.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $97.06 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.74.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

