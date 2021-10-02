Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 1,118 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth $61,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.3351 dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 38.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RELX shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

