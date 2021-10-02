Ballentine Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,595 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after buying an additional 5,434,685 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,864,000 after buying an additional 213,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,385,000 after acquiring an additional 279,636 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,407,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,077,000 after buying an additional 68,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $138.15 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.62 and a 1-year high of $140.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

