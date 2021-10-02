Ballentine Partners LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Moderna by 14.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

MRNA stock opened at $341.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.60. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,296,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,891,863.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,903,680 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

