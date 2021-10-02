Ballentine Partners LLC Has $465,000 Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $41,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $192.75 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

