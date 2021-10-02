Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 117 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE opened at $125.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.82 and a 200 day moving average of $134.01.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.14.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.