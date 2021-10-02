Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $286,000 Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 384.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 253,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 201,550 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

