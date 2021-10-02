Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $293,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum China by 521.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average is $62.42.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

