Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after buying an additional 6,007,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,678,000 after buying an additional 1,300,773 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 17.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,373,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,572,000 after buying an additional 786,456 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after buying an additional 2,878,542 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Plug Power by 113.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,473 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.07.

PLUG stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

