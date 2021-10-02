Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of BBVA opened at $6.55 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,952,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,787 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,272 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,541.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 953,874 shares during the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

