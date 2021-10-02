Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

NYSE:BSBR opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

