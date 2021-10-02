Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander to a buy rating and set a $3.70 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.64.
SAN stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
