Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander to a buy rating and set a $3.70 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.64.

SAN stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

