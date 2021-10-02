Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Short Interest Update

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the August 31st total of 111,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of BOCH opened at $15.17 on Friday. Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings engages in the provision of community banking and financial services. Its principal deposit products include the following types of accounts: checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings and certificates of deposit. The firm also offers sweep arrangements, commercial, construction, term and consumer loans, safe deposit boxes, and electronic banking services.

