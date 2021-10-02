Bank of Montreal Can Has $45.72 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 217.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,985 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.24% of Ulta Beauty worth $45,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 545,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,125 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 488,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,990,000 after acquiring an additional 154,464 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $368.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.31 and its 200-day moving average is $342.12. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

