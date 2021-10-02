Bank of Montreal Can Has $47.69 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,774 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $47,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $52.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

