Bank of Montreal Can Has $51.94 Million Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,127 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $51,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TNL stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $68.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.34.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

