Bank of Montreal Can Has $58.80 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,043 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $58,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,516,000 after purchasing an additional 298,893 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 131.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after purchasing an additional 920,673 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,455,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,255,000 after purchasing an additional 120,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,445,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.