Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 49,380 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $72,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $54.21 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $142.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average of $57.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.