Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 38,287 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $68,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,259,000 after purchasing an additional 316,844 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Carvana by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total value of $48,420.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $3,359,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,211,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 960,434 shares of company stock worth $323,102,374. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Carvana from $400.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.08.

Carvana stock opened at $302.83 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $179.24 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of -258.83 and a beta of 2.38.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

