Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $70.49 Million Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 722,977 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,764 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $70,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.04 and a 12-month high of $110.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.78 and its 200-day moving average is $102.13.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.