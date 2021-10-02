Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,581,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $73,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 705.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

