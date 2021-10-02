Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,026 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,588,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,026 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $66,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $40.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.47.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

