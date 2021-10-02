Bank of Nova Scotia Has $6.12 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Searle & CO. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK stock opened at $294.86 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.51 and a 12-month high of $327.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.18.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $667,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.